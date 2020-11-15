Sevasti "Stoula" Sparialas

1923 - 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Sevasti Spaliaras - "Stoula" to her friends of Crown Point - was called home on Monday, November 9, 2020, just four days after her 97th birthday. She passed peacefully surrounded by family in her home.

She is survived by her son, Nick; daughter-in-law, Jeannie (nee Spurlock); grandchildren: Dan (Toni), David, and Katie (Bojan); great-grandchildren Niko and Kaitlynn; K9 friends: Frank and Ernie; and extended family in Greece.

An identical twin, Sevasti was born in Athens, Greece, in 1923 and came to America in 1958 with her late husband Dennis to start a family. Today her family -- who affectionately calls her "Mamou" -- celebrates a life well lived, full of endless generosity, a deep adoration of all things Santa Claus, a fierce love of family and a stubborn insistence that everyone should eat more cake.

Until we meet again, Kalinychta, koukla.

The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers or donations, it was Mamou's wish that we all remember to love one another. www.mycalumetpark.com