SGM Aladino Robles, USArmy Retired, died after a long illness on November 29, 2020. He was born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, on November 21, 1947.

As a teen, Aladino volunteered at Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo and was mentored by Ray Pawley, Joe McHale, and Lymon Carpenter, who inspired a lifelong passion for reptiles and nature. He published articles in Tropical Fish Hobbyist and the Bulletin of the Chicago Herpetological Society. An avid scuba diver, he was a certified PADI instructor.

A proud soldier, SGM Robles served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He served in the 173 Airborne Brigade, the 82nd Airborne Division, but after an injury he transferred to veterinary services. During his distinguished military career, he earned numerous awards, including the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit, and two Army Commendation medals.

After retiring from the military, he worked at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Laboratory for Animal Medicine, where he was chief of the Animal Husbandry division. He retired in 2015.

Aladino is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nereida Robles; and two daughters: Cheryl (Julio) and Jennifer; and granddaughter, Gabrielle; as well as his siblings: Miguel (Rosa), Maria Elena (Oscar), Olga (Steve), Hilda, Betty (Rudy); and may nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Miguel Robles and Lydia Rivera. Services were held at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast in El Paso, Texas. He is interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.