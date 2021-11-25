April 1, 1950 - Nov. 22, 2021

HOBART, IN - Sharee J. Funk, age 71 of Hobart passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center. Sharee was born April 1, 1950, in East Chicago, IN to the late George and Patricia (nee Lancaster) Benson.

She retired from Sam's Club where she worked as a Clerk. She was a member of Southlake Church of the Region and was a member of their Life Group. On August 16, 1969 she married the love of her life, Louie Funk at St. Mary of the Lake in Miller.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Sharee is survived by her loving husband of 52 yrs., Louie Funk; two daughters: Lorri (John) Butala, and Kari (Brian Krischano) Creech; son, Brad (Jennifer) Funk; four grandchildren: Brooklynn (Nate) Smock, Alexandra Jostes, Brennan Creech and Lauren Jostes; great-granddaughter Amelia Smock; brother, Larry (Carla) Benson; two sisters: Beverly (nee Benson) Troumouliaris, and Sally (John) (nee Benson) Odenheimer; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Patrick Benson.

In lieu of flowers donations in Sharee's memory can be made to the Southlake Church of the Region, 7355 East 81st Avenue, Crown Point 46307.