Shari Sue (Boyd) Weir

March 3, 1942 - Jan. 20, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN/FORMERLY GARY, IN -

Shari Sue Weir, age 79, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022.

She was born in Hammond, IN on March 3, 1942 to Hazel and Byron Boyd, who both preceded her in death. Her beloved husband, Alexander Ray "Scotty" Weir of 53 years preceded her in death, along with father-in-law, Joseph Barr Weir; sister-in-law, Betty Hampton; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Harvey.

Shari was proud to have worked 20+ years in the financial business at Jacobson's, AG Edwards, Wachovia Securities, and Wells Fargo. She volunteered 15+ years at Pittman Square School in Gary. She was a member of the Christian Science Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved son, Joseph Ray (Nancy) Weir; grandsons: Michael and Kevin Weir; sister, Sylvia (LeRoy) Charbonneau; brother, Butch Boyd; brother-in-law, William (Barbara) Weir; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her treasured friends: Karen Yura and Jessie Long; along with many other special friends.

Shari was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN from 1:00-5:00 PM with a funeral service at 4:00 PM.

For information, call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com.

Memorials in Shari's name may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Call the Greater Indiana Chapter at 317.575.9620 or visit www.alz.org/indiana/donate.