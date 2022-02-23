DYER, IN - Sharlene L. Bogs, of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away on February 19, 2022 at the age of 90.

She is survived by her loving sister, Marcella (Russell) Sharples; and five devoted sons: Rick, Ken (Denise), David, Dennis (Sheri) and Ron (Erin). Proud Grandma (Nana) to ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Donald, and brother, Vernon; and sister, LaVonne.

Sharlene was born and raised in Nebraska, then moved to Chicago where she met and married Don. They resided on the East Side for many years, then moved to Dyer, IN.

Sharlene was active in the PTA when the boys were young, and in her later years she enjoyed bus trips to the casinos, where she met special friends Cathy and Dan.

Sharlene will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. www.hillsidefhcares.com