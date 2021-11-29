Sharon A. (nee Mundo) Chmielewski

Sharon A. Chmielewski (nee Mundo), age 80, passed away November 23, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Debbie (Jeff) Lundy, David (Ann) Chmielewski, Diane Chmielewski, John (Tammy) Chmielewski and Mark (Jolene) Chmielewski; 12 adored grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister Judy and brothers: Tom and Philip, numerous special nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, son Scott and sister Patricia.