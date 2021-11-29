Sharon A. (nee Mundo) Chmielewski

Sharon A. Chmielewski (nee Mundo)
Sharon A. Chmielewski (nee Mundo), age 80, passed away November 23, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Debbie (Jeff) Lundy, David (Ann) Chmielewski, Diane Chmielewski, John (Tammy) Chmielewski and Mark (Jolene) Chmielewski; 12 adored grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister Judy and brothers: Tom and Philip, numerous special nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, son Scott and sister Patricia.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.