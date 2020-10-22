MERRILLVILE, IN - Sharon Ann Block (nee Enright), age 77, of Merrillville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1943, at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, IN to John Desmond and Lillian (Kothe) Enright.

Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Frederick P. Block; children: Steven (Kathy) Block, Richard (Pam) Block, Kathy Block, Nicholas (Kristin) Block and Frederick Block, Jr. She was grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three. She is also survived by her sisters: Sheila (David) Bouton and Mary Jo (Tom) Blankley; and brother, Dan (Adrienne) Enright. Sharon was loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tim (Shirley) Enright.

Sharon received her LPN from Purdue University and was a nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN, where she loved to serve for many years. She also worked for The Eye Site of South Holland, IL. Sharon was an avid fan of Notre Dame, the White Sox and the Bears; and a long-time member at St. John Catholic Church in Glenwood, IL, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and member of their Choir. Sharon's smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.