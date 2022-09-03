Sharon Ann Heinrich

Aug. 28, 1947 - Sept. 1, 2022

WHEATFIELD, IN - Sharon Ann Heinrich, 75 of Wheatfield, IN, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born August 28, 1947, in Valparaiso, IN, to the late Charles and Allene (Johnson) Dewey. She graduated from Valparaiso High School and made her career as a school bus driver for Boone Grove Schools.

On August 12, 1967, she married Ralph E. Heinrich who survives along with their sons: Richard and Bradley Heinrich; brother, Steve Dewey; and grandson, Xander. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Heinrich.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with these arrangements.