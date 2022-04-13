Dec. 19, 1939 - Apr. 11, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Sharon Ann (Prusinski) Meyers, age 82 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on December 19, 1939 in Gary, IN to John and Ann (Coban) Prusinski.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jon "Jack" Meyers; sons: Joe Meyers, Jerry (Chris) Meyers, Jon (Angela Wilson) Meyers; brother, Ron (Barbara) Prusinski; grandchildren: Jon Randall Meyers III, Audrey Meyers, Riley Meyers; great-grandson, Colin Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon enjoyed traveling to see her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her dogs. Sharon was a big fan of Elvis and country music. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME CHESTERTON, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial to take place at Chesterton Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. the time of at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.