CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon Billings (nee Cheek), 89, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully Monday February 17, 2020. Sharon was born May 29, 1930 in Lansing, IL. She attended Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City. After high school, she was employed as a receptionist and switch board operator at US Reduction in East Chicago and retired after many years of service. On October 21, 1978 she was married to Roby Billings in Las Vegas. During her retired years she enjoyed gardening, crafts, travelling with Roby and enjoying her grandchildren. Sharon was a beautiful, spunky and loving person. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart and was especially devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.