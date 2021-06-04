Sept. 24, 1954 - May 31, 2021

HOBART, IN - Sharon Cay (Cooper) Conover, 66 of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born September 24, 1954 in Paducah, KY to Charles and Etheline (Rust) Cooper.

Sharon accepted Jesus in her heart at a young age. She worked at the Marshall Field's fragrance counter for many years, making friends with so many people whom she cherished dearly. She loved Christmas and always made the holiday special for her entire family. As a strong Christian woman she had a heart for others, always praying for and worried about others, even during her own battle with cancer. She was an avid Indy 500 fan and spent one of her last days surrounded by family watching one of her favorite drivers Helio Castroneves win the race for the fourth time.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob. They shared a special bond and she was his sweet pea. Sharon is also survived by her children: Bobbi Conover, Steven (Tiffany) Conover, and Amy (Kris) Giba; her grandchildren: Jordan, Stephani, Kaelyn, Madison, and John; her grandkitty Eutopia; her sister Yvonne; special friends whom she considered family: Chris Wallin, Madonna Haines, and Vickie Rust; and numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ralph, Carl, and Scott.