PORTAGE, IN - Sharon Chadwick, age 70 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her husband, Howard; three children:Rev. Brian Chadwick, Jeffrey (Mary) Chadwick, and Tammy (Scott) Falk; three grandchildren: Kate, Kamden, and Madelyn; sister, Janice Eisman; brother, Richard (Wendy) Eisman; and sister-in-law, Judy Eisman. Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved parents and brother, Bill Eisman.
Sharon was born to fireworks on July 4, 1949 to William and Veronica (Mihal) Eisman in Gary, IN. Sharon was devoted to her faith and her family. She had many fond memories growing up in Aetna and Miller. Her religious formation and education started at St. Mary of the Lake Elementary in Miller, then continued to Andrean High School. Sharon earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Indiana University. Sharon was united in marriage to Howard Chadwick on August 21, 1971. They had three children, and Sharon stayed home full time to raise them. Eventually, she worked at Jones Elementary followed by paralegal roles in private law practices for two decades. Sharon was a longtime parishioner of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church.
Sharon enjoyed visiting her parents every Saturday, attending weekly Mass, hosting family at home, and doting on her three grandchildren. She was an avid reader of fiction, especially crime mysteries. She loved coffee, candy, crime TV shows, and shopping with her daughter.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will start Directly at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage with Visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 and Mass starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred the local food pantries.
www.pruzinfuneralservice.com
