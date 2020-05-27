Sharon Chadwick

Sharon was born to fireworks on July 4, 1949 to William and Veronica (Mihal) Eisman in Gary, IN. Sharon was devoted to her faith and her family. She had many fond memories growing up in Aetna and Miller. Her religious formation and education started at St. Mary of the Lake Elementary in Miller, then continued to Andrean High School. Sharon earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology from Indiana University. Sharon was united in marriage to Howard Chadwick on August 21, 1971. They had three children, and Sharon stayed home full time to raise them. Eventually, she worked at Jones Elementary followed by paralegal roles in private law practices for two decades. Sharon was a longtime parishioner of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church.