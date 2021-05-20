DOLTON, IL - Sharon Cleveland (nee Bellamy), age 74, of Dolton, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

She is survived by her two children: Jennifer (Jason) Cleveland - Poortenga and James (Jenny Polley) Cleveland; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Dykla, Emily Poortenga, Alexis Cleveland, and Taylor Cleveland; and two sisters: Arlene (John) Glover and Darlene Purcell. Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; parents: James and Geraldine Bellamy; and her cat: Baby.

Friends are invited to visit with Sharon's family on Friday, May 21 from 3:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor David Price officiating.

Sharon was a retired industrial nurse and had work for the Ford Plant in Chicago Heights, IL as well as U.S. Steel and Acme Steel. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister, and friend. www.schroederlauer.com.