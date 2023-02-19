INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Sharon D. Davis of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her home.

Survivors, one daughter, Kiara Hicks; one son, Willie Davis; three grandchildren; one sister; one brother; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E Columbus Dr., East Chicago, IN, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Apostle Kelly B. Williams, Sr., officiating. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience following the funeral service. HINTON AND WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Davis Family during their time of loss.