MUNSTER, IN - Sharon D. Giorgio, 82, of Munster, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joseph Giorgio; loving mother of Thomas (Shelley) Giorgio, Barbara Jo (Mark) Giorgio-Booher, James (Janelle) Giorgio and Robert (Brooke) Giorgio; cherished grandmother of Alex (Joshua) Giorgio-Rubin, Emma (Robert) Jordan, Christopher Booher, AnamarieBooher, Jillian Giorgio, Juliette Giorgio, Jacob Giorgio, Antonia Giorgio, Nicholas Giorgio and Olivia Foxworthy; proud great grandmother of Joseph Giorgio-Rubin and Zella Jordan; Caring sister of Joyce Lee; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Mildred McArty.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
Sharon was a member of St. Thomas More Church and Friends of Hospice. She started working at Standard Equipment before she worked and retired from Screw Conveyor Corporation. Her joy in life was spending time with family, grandchildren and close friends. Memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area www.hospicecalumet.orgin her memory would be appreciated.