Sharon Eileen (Cleary) Fife, 82, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. Born in Gary, Indiana, on June 22, 1938, Sharon is survived in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Fife. She leaves behind her daughters, Cynthia Fife-Townsel and Danielle Fife-Millis; as well as sisters, Kaye Hudnall, Judith Cleary and half-sister, Maria Isabel Cleary Garza; and half-brother, Juan Antonio Cleary Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Cleary, in 1975, and Virginia Schultz, in 1993; and half-brother, Jose Luis Cleary Garza, in 2019.