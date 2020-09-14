Sharon Eileen (Cleary) Fife passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in Gary, Indiana on June 22, 1938, Sharon is survived in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Fife. She leaves behind her daughters: Cynthia Fife-Townsel and Danielle Fife-Millis, as well as sisters Kaye Hudnall, Judith Cleary, and half-sister Maria Isabel Cleary Garza, and half-brother Juan Antonio Cleary Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Cleary in 1975 and Virginia Schultz in 1993, and half-brother Jose Luis Cleary Garza in 2019.