CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon Elizabeth Sterling, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away August 12, 2021. Sharon was a graduate of Morton High School and retired from American Airlines.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Edward Sterling. She is survived by her siblings: Shelley (Vincent) Boyle, Lance Brown, Laurie (Julio) Bernal; three nieces and two nephews.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with private funeral arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

