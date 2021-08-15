CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon Elizabeth Sterling, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away August 12, 2021. Sharon was a graduate of Morton High School and retired from American Airlines.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Edward Sterling. She is survived by her siblings: Shelley (Vincent) Boyle, Lance Brown, Laurie (Julio) Bernal; three nieces and two nephews.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with private funeral arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
