PORTAGE, IN - Sharon Huff, 47, of Portage passed away on April 19, 2023, at IU Methodist Health.

She is survived by her son, Zachary Newcomb; mother, Jacqueline Huff Murphy; sisters: Melissa (Jeff) During and Gabrielle Murphy; nephews: Hudson and Blake; uncles: David (Vickie) Huff, Gregory Huff and Michael Huff; cousins: Angela Lewandowski, Michael Lewandowski, Becky Wrobel; and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by fiancé, Michael Levendouski; father, Ronald Lewandowski; grandparents: Lorraine Lewandowski, John Lewandowski, Jackie Huff and Margaret Huff Gentry.