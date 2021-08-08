Sharon J. Dziadon (nee Crisman)

Sept. 25, 1942 - Aug. 8, 2020
Today's the anniversary of the day that I lost you. And for a time it felt as though my life had ended too.
I miss you... My mind know that you are in better place where there is no pain, you are at peace.
I understand that, I just wish I could explain it to my heart. We will be together again ...
Until then my love will always be with you.
Love, your Husband
John J. Dziadon Jr.
