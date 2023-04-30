DEMOTTE, IN - Sharon J. Jatczak, 69, of DeMotte, IN, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hanson Hospice Center. Sharon was born on September 12, 1953, in Miller, IN, and was adopted by Andrew and Jane (Lafferty) Daggett. She graduated from DeMotte High School and then continued her education at Indiana University. She worked for her parents' clothing boutique, Jay Shar, before she became owner. She owned and operated the boutique for 10 years. She then worked for Macy's for more than 23 years. On December 5, 1982, Sharon married the love of her life, Thomas Jatczak, in Dyer, IN. Sharon was known for her great sense of humor and love of animals. She loved gardening, music and going out to eat. Her most cherished time was spent with her family and friends.