Sharon K. Halas

SARASOTA, FL - Sharon K. Halas, (nee Crist), age 77, of Sarasota, FL passed away unexpectedly at home on November 26, 2022.

Sharon was a native of Hammond, IN.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret Crist, sister, Susan Olson (nee Crist), granddaughter, Sarah Gates, husband, Ken Halas, and special companion, her cat "J".

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Annette (Kevin) Gates, of Griffith, IN; her son, Chris Roark, of Hammond, IN; and niece, Bonnie Olson of Sarasota, FL. Sharon is also survived by her four grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Greichunos, Ashleigh Gates, Justin Roark, and Kirsten Roark.

A private service will be held at a later date.

