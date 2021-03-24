Sharon L. Gajdos

Mar. 29, 1947 — Mar. 1, 2021

FORT WAYNE, IN — Sharon L. Gajdos, 73, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne, IN. She was born March 29, 1947, in Hammond, IN, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Annie Gross. Sharon was a 1965 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and attended DePaul University in Chicago. She worked at Standard Oil in Chicago, ITT and Lincoln Life, retiring in 2012. Sharon was a devoted member of St. Michael Church in Schererville and Our Lady of Good Hope in Fort Wayne where she relocated in 1987.

Sharon is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Richard Gajdos; daughters, Laura (Timothy) Smith, of Pasadena, CA, and Jennifer (Daniel) Paine, of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Michael Gross, of Munster, IN; and grandchildren: Jack, Julia, Luke and Benjamin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Fort Wayne, IN.

A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 12:30 PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens (8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN) with the Rev. Jacob McDaniel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.