× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon L. Mueller

HOBART, IN — Sharon L. Mueller, 83, of Hobart, was called home on July 25, 2020. Sharon was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart. She enjoyed being involved with church activities and served on numerous committees. Sharon was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale D. and Marguerite I. Frailey; brother, Irwin G. Frailey; and her husband of 26 years, Jack D. Mueller. Sharon is survived by her sister, Joan M. (Richard) Sikora; four children, Mark (Connie) Dacey, Janice (Jeff) Kytle, Michelle (Bob) Cordes and Tim (Kim Rettig) Mueller; six grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Sharon will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart). Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Augustana Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 207 Kelly St., Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com