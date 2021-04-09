Sharon L. Pacific

Oct. 18, 1942 — Mar. 6, 2021

DYER, IN — Sharon Louisa (Tully) Pacific, of Dyer, passed away March 6, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Keith Pacific; grandsons, Kiernan Pacific and Levi Pacific; and brother, Robert (Judy) Tully; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pacific; son, Nick Pacific; father, Robert Tully; mother, Avis Tully; and sisters, Shirley Nowacki and Marilyn Skievaski.

Sharon graduated from Moser Secretarial School in Chicago, and she worked at BP in Whiting, IN, for 15 years. Sharon was an avid pinochle player and loved the college basketball finals. Sharon especially loved to laugh and have fun.

A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311.

For a full obituary, please see www.fagenmiller.com