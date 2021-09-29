Sharon L. Power (nee Brumm)

CROWN POINT, IN — Sharon L. Power (nee Brumm), age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Sharon is survived by her son: Shane (Adriane) Power; two granddaughters: Layanah and Solisse Power; two brothers: Wayne (Diane) Brumm and Garry (Anne) Brumm; partner: Junior Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Gustav and Mary Alice.

Sharon taught 2nd grade at Nathan Hale in the Lansing School District for over 35 years and then became a reading specialist for the State of Illinois. She was the proud owner of Honey, a Reserved World Champion Saddlebred and was the past Commissioner of the Lake County Horse Show. Sharon was also the proud owner of Gianni, a celebrated champion standard poodle and loved to vacation with her granddaughters. Sharon enjoyed many proud moments following her son's illustrious basketball career.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 1, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery.