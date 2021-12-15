 Skip to main content
Sharon L. Thorn (nee Connors)

Apr. 11, 1943 — Dec. 12, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Sharon L. Thorn (nee Connors), age 78, of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Sharon is survived by her three children: Tammy (Robert) Morgan, Scott Thorn, Cristie (Jason) Phillips; grandchildren: Melodie (D.J.) Smith, Monica Morgan, Joshua, Amanda, Bradley and Matthew Thorn, Derek and Brandon Phillips; great-grandchildren: Malorie, Maria, Skyler, Sophia, Jasper; and brother, William (Paula) Connors.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; George and Gladys Connors; and sister, Beverly McAbee.

Sharon was a graduate of Morton High School, Class of 1961. She owned Portage Plaster Parlor for 20 years. Sharon enjoyed reading, arts, and crafts.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Morgan officiating. Visit Sharon's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

