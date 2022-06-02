January 26, 1947 - May 10, 2022
CARMEL - Sharon Lee (Tyler) Freed, 75, Carmel, passed away on May 10, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on January 26, 1947, in Hammond, IN, to Robert Lee and Virginia Juanita (Wright) Tyler.
Sharon graduated from Indiana University in 1968 and quickly followed up with her master's degree in 1970 in Nursing. Sharon genuinely loved working with people. She was a nurse for many years. Post nursing, Sharon brought her knowledge and experience with her as an advisor as she began her career with Prudential Securities in 1994. She was a very caring, compassionate, empathetic, and knowledgeable person and wonderful financial advisor as she was very focused on helping people plan for retirement, long-term care, and income needs. Sharon and her daughter, Katie, moved to Raymond James in November 2007. Together, they helped plan for others' successful financial journeys. Sharon was the very definition of life well planned. Due to health issues, Sharon retired in 2017. Sharon was active in her community. She was a peer counselor for the Y-Me Breast Cancer Organization of Central Indiana, on the board of directors for the Pink Ribbon Connection, was musical director for Local Disciples of Christ Church, a former President of the Indiana Dance Ambassadors, a choir director at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, and often played the piano and organ at various churches throughout Indiana, playing for congregations that did not have the means or ability to have full time musicians. Sharon will be greatly missed by her clients, friends, and family.
She is survived by her husband, John Freed; her children: Katie Parkins (husband, Gary Guarino) and Jon Mink (significant other, Lynn Walters); brother, Steven Tyler; her granddaughters: Lexie Parkins and Libby Parkins; and her grandson, Nick Guarino.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at Flanner & Buchanan Funeral Home, 325 East Carmel Drive, Carmel, with the service starting at 12:00 p.m., with Reverend Loral Tansy officiating. A meal will be provided immediately following the service. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. CT in RidgeLawn Cemetery, Martinsville, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Iglesia Del Dios Vivo, 3745 East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201.
