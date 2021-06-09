HOBART, IN — Sharon Leigh Vode (nee Chaney), 74, of Hobart, peacefully passed on the evening of June 7th, 2021, surrounded by her family on her way to join her previously departed husband, Robert. She was born on June 4, 1947, in Gary, IN, and graduated from Emerson High School in 1965, Sharon retired from the Pulmonary Specialists of NWI. She was a volunteer at the Hobart Food Bank and the Hobart Senior Center. Sharon was also a proud lifetime member of VFW Post 5365 Ladies Auxiliary.