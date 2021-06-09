Sharon Leigh Vode (nee Chaney)
June 4, 1947 — June 7, 2021
HOBART, IN — Sharon Leigh Vode (nee Chaney), 74, of Hobart, peacefully passed on the evening of June 7th, 2021, surrounded by her family on her way to join her previously departed husband, Robert. She was born on June 4, 1947, in Gary, IN, and graduated from Emerson High School in 1965, Sharon retired from the Pulmonary Specialists of NWI. She was a volunteer at the Hobart Food Bank and the Hobart Senior Center. Sharon was also a proud lifetime member of VFW Post 5365 Ladies Auxiliary.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Craig (Connie) McGlinn; brother-in-law, Mickey (Denise); sister-in-law, Denise; sons, John (Beatrice) and Andy; grandchildren: Nathan, Alexander, Ashley and Samantha; niece, Mary (Steve) Yoder; nephews: Stephen (Melissa), David, Michael and Patrick (Kari) McGlinn; great-nieces: Emilee, Olivia and Madison; and great-nephews, Tyler (Lorissa) Yoder and Jacob, Zachary; cousins: Pam, Jimmy, Robbie, Kathy, Donna and Skip; and dearest friend, Paulette Wagner.
Visitation for Sharon will be Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 12:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post 5365 Ladies Auxiliary. www.burnsfuneral.com