March 19, 1952 - Nov. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Sharon Lynn Benedict, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born March 19, 1952 in Gary, IN to the late David and Mary (MacMillian) Beaurbeau.

Sharon had worked for eight years at Head Start, South Bend in data entry. She was a member of Heartland Christian Center, Valparaiso, where she was very active. Sharon was an avid reader, enjoyed taking care of people, and loved spending time with family.

On January 15, 1972, Sharon married Byron Benedict who survives along with her sister, Louise McCay; nephew, Stephen (Tammy) Perez; and niece, Sharon (John) Leouses.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.