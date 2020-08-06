SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA — Sharon Lynn Phelps (Wilson), 85, of Shingle Springs, CA, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. She passed away with family at her side. Sharon was born in Gary, IN, on July 30th, 1934, to Charles and Jewell Wilson. She was preceded by her parents, a sister, Candi Stasiek (Wilson), and husband, Harold Phelps. She is survived by her son, Brian (wife Mei) Phelps, of CA; daughter, Nikki Savoie, of MN; sister, Kimberly Wilson, of AZ; sister, Lani Wilson, of MN; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sharon also leaves behind two special friends, Cliff Smithee, of CA, and Sandy Shrader, of IN. Sharon graduated Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN, in 1952.