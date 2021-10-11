LANSING, IL - Sharon M. Gereg (néee Walerowicz), age 71, of Lansing, Illinois passed away October 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband Frank, children: Melanie O'Connell and Brian (Natalie) Gereg; sister Michele (Mark) Warshol; niece Megan (Chris) Harvey; nephew Michael (Rae) Warshol; great-nephews: Kaden and Rowan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy (née Kozlowski) Walerowicz.