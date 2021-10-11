Sharon M. Gereg
(néee Walerowicz)
LANSING, IL - Sharon M. Gereg (néee Walerowicz), age 71, of Lansing, Illinois passed away October 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband Frank, children: Melanie O'Connell and Brian (Natalie) Gereg; sister Michele (Mark) Warshol; niece Megan (Chris) Harvey; nephew Michael (Rae) Warshol; great-nephews: Kaden and Rowan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy (née Kozlowski) Walerowicz.
Funeral Mass and Interment Services are private.
For online guestbook please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.