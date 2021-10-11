 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon M. Gereg

Sharon M. Gereg

Sharon M. Gereg (nee Walerowicz)

LANSING, IL - Sharon M. Gereg (nee Walerowicz), age 71, of Lansing, Illinois passed away October 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Frank, children: Melanie O'Connell and Brian (Natalie) Gereg; sister, Michele (Mark) Warshol; niece, Megan (Chris) Harvey; nephew, Michael (Rae) Warshol; great-nephews: Kaden and Rowan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy (nee Kozlowski) Walerowicz.

Funeral Mass and Interment Services are private.

For online guestbook please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts