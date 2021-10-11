Sharon M. Gereg (nee Walerowicz)
LANSING, IL - Sharon M. Gereg (nee Walerowicz), age 71, of Lansing, Illinois passed away October 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Frank, children: Melanie O'Connell and Brian (Natalie) Gereg; sister, Michele (Mark) Warshol; niece, Megan (Chris) Harvey; nephew, Michael (Rae) Warshol; great-nephews: Kaden and Rowan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy (nee Kozlowski) Walerowicz.
Funeral Mass and Interment Services are private.
