March 30, 1948 - Oct. 3, 2022

The family of Sharon M. Reising is heartbroken at the death of their matriarch on October 3, 2022. Sharon was born March 30, 1948, to Russell P. and Geraldyne (McNamara) Slinn. Sharon is survived by her husband, Gregory S. Reising; siblings: Sandra Colins and Joseph Slinn; children: Stacy and Carl Lindskog; and grandchildren: Mattigan and Logan Riley and Max Lindskog. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Philip and Russell Slinn.

Upon graduation from Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Sharon worked in the airline industry and several other jobs, eventually becoming the manager of 19 group homes for The People for Autistic Citizens of Northwest Indiana, then The Society for Autistic Children.

On November 11, 1980, she first dated and later married Gregory S. Reising. The two together raised a blended family of: Christopher (Diana) Reising, Daniel (Signe Olson) Reising, Adele (Alex Dale) Reising, Stacy Lindskog, Tommy Reising, and Carl (Maria) Lindskog. She leaves behind grandchildren: Nicole, Willie, Amida, Morgan, Dylan, Sam, Connor, Willa, Silas, Grace, Mattigan, Logan, Ethan, Lily, and Max. While raising six children and working, Greg and Sharon traveled the world using only guidebooks and Sharon's determination, including getting she and her husband out of jail in Rome, Italy and thwarting a pickpocket who tried to pick her purse in London, hurting the pickpocket enough to cause him to scream and run away. Her exploits included stopping a bank robbery in Lake County Indiana and working as a bailiff in Lake County Superior Court.

A shy, small, and unassuming person, Sharon was known by few but loved and respected by all who got to know her. Her love of Miller Beach was only second to her love for her husband and grandchildren. For over 15 years Mattigan, Logan, and Max enjoyed annual camping trips in many of our American Parks. She loved all of her grandchildren and had a special bond with her youngest grandson and best bud, Max Lindskog. She described herself as a "chauffeur to Max", having driven him to and from school from preschool to high school. She was a happy camper and traveler who lived by a code; always leave the campgrounds a little better and a little cleaner than you found it. In her life, she applied this to the whole and left this world a little better than she found it.

Sharon indeed left the world a little better than she found it, and we are all better off for it.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM, a celebration of Sharon M. Reising's life will be held at the Gary Aquatorium where she served as Board Treasurer for well over 20 years. A small repass will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Aquatorium Society.