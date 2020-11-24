Apr. 23, 1957 - Nov. 18, 2020

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Sharon M. Robinson, age 63, of Battle Creek, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on April 23, 1957 in Valparaiso, IN, the daughter of D. Kevin and Doris (Martin) O'Keefe.

Sharon graduated in 1975 from Valparaiso High School, and received her bachelor's degree in business from Ball State University in 1979. She was united in marriage in 1981 to Daniel Robinson, Jr.

Sharon came to Battle Creek from Valparaiso in 1982. Sharon was previously employed as an underwriter for Prudential and HBJ insurance companies, and a medical office manager for Dr. Smiley. Following retirement, she worked at K Drive Greenhouses.

Sharon was a member of St. Joseph and St. Philip Catholic Churches, PTA, ABWA, bowling leagues and bunco clubs. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and following her favorite sports teams (Packers, White Sox, OSU). She loved spending time with her family and cherished making memories with her granddaughters. Sharon personified quiet strength and showed inspiring resiliency during her unrelenting health issues. She was preceded in death by her father, D. Kevin O'Keefe.