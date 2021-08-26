Sharon Marie Mantz (Julian)

Aug. 25, 1952 — Aug. 21, 2021

GARY, IN — Sharon Marie Mantz (Julian) of Gary, IN passed away on August 21, 2021. Sharon was born on August 25, 1952 to Harold & Mona Julian, who proceeded her in death, along with her brother, Harold Julian, Jr.

Sharon leaves behind a devoted husband, Gary Mantz; four loving children: William (Michelle) McCoy, Krystal McCoy, Jacob McCoy, and Joshua McCoy; three stepchildren: Sherri Cyprian, Susan Motto, and Shannon (Nick) Drakulich; two siblings: Karen (Gary) Snitchler, Martin Julian; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to us all, and will be greatly missed.