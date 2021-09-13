April 16, 1941 - Sept. 7, 2021

DYER, IN - Sharon Marie (nee Prims) Vadas, 80, of Dyer, passed away on September 7, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Thomas; daughters: Charlotte (James) Rubush and Kristin (Karl) Butcher; grandchildren: Katherine, Matthew, Adam, Grace, and Lilly; and sister Gail (late Larry) Lenart. She was preceded in death by her daughter Laura (Steve) Trinkle.

Sharon was born April 16, 1941 to Dorothy and Leroy Prims in Hammond, IN. She was a member of TOPS, Red Hats, Dyer United Methodist Church, their choirs and other programs, she also cooked for a homeless program for many years. Sharon worked as a beautician and later as a food demo at Sam's Club.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held directly at the Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church Street in Dyer on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., burial to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church food pantry would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Franciscan Hospice for the loving care in her final days. www.fagenmiller.com.