Sharon Michael Kurowski (nee McQuaid)
CROWN POINT, IN — Sharon Michael Kurowski (nee McQuaid), 74, of Crown Point, IN, was born to eternal life on January 3, 2021.
Sharon was the loving wife to her devoted husband of fifty-two (52) years, Steve Kurowski; proud mom to her children, Susie, Dan (Stacia), Cathy (Andy), Carol (Matt) and Katie (Ryan); and adoring "Nonni" to her grandchildren, whose every interaction with her brought her immeasurable joy: Natalie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Michael, Colleen, Ella, Maggie, Gabrielle and Aidan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and James McQuaid, and her sister, Kimberly Steinert.
She grew up in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN, where she and Steve, her high school sweetheart, graduated from Lew Wallace in the class of 1964. Together, they made lifelong friends with whom they share countless cherished memories.
A graduate of Indiana University, Sharon pursued her passion for education as an elementary school teacher. Once she and Steve started their family, she devoted herself to raising their five children, tirelessly supporting and encouraging their varied interests and pursuits, while also pursuing interests of her own.
Sharon's love of family will be her legacy, leaving a lasting impact on all who were blessed to know her. A talented woman, expert baker and skilled calligrapher, her loved ones will remember her in every exceptional knitting project or beautifully penned calligraphy she leaves behind. They will think of her fondly in every recipe of hers they make.
Sharon never met a stranger, and to know her was to be her friend. Her loved ones will remember her warm, easy smile, her hearty laugh, her welcoming personality, and, above all, her generous and inclusive heart.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only, and there will be no visitation. Sharon will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity, St. Mary's Church, or the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Visit Sharon's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.