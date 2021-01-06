Sharon Michael Kurowski (nee McQuaid)

CROWN POINT, IN — Sharon Michael Kurowski (nee McQuaid), 74, of Crown Point, IN, was born to eternal life on January 3, 2021.

Sharon was the loving wife to her devoted husband of fifty-two (52) years, Steve Kurowski; proud mom to her children, Susie, Dan (Stacia), Cathy (Andy), Carol (Matt) and Katie (Ryan); and adoring "Nonni" to her grandchildren, whose every interaction with her brought her immeasurable joy: Natalie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Michael, Colleen, Ella, Maggie, Gabrielle and Aidan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and James McQuaid, and her sister, Kimberly Steinert.

She grew up in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN, where she and Steve, her high school sweetheart, graduated from Lew Wallace in the class of 1964. Together, they made lifelong friends with whom they share countless cherished memories.

A graduate of Indiana University, Sharon pursued her passion for education as an elementary school teacher. Once she and Steve started their family, she devoted herself to raising their five children, tirelessly supporting and encouraging their varied interests and pursuits, while also pursuing interests of her own.