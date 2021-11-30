Mar. 6, 1946 - Nov. 26, 2021

HOBART, IN - Sharon Minol, age 75, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Sharon was born on March 6, 1946 in Hammond, IN to the late Martin and Pearl Owczarzak. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Class of 1965. Sharon married the love of her life, Robert Minol, in July of 1970 and spent 51 years together. She loved to play bingo and the Hoosier Lottery and enjoyed playing games on her iPad. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband: Robert; sons: Brian and Robert, Jr. (Kim) Minol and sister-in-law: Judy Carlson. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd, Hobart) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. from Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel with Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating. At Rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. To share online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.