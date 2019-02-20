LAKE STATION, IN - Sharon Phillips, age 76, of Lake Station, found peace on February 17, 2019. Per Sharon's request, there will be no formal services. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Stevenson and Fairchild OMS