Sharon R. (nee Bell) Binder
Aug. 19,1935 - July 19, 2022
HOBART - Sharon Rae (nee Bell) Binder, age 86, of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on August 19, 1935 in Gary, Indiana to the late Eldo and Louise M. (nee Niksch) Bell. She married William Henry (Bill) Binder on September 18, 1955 in Hobart and spent 66 wonderful years together. She had an adventurous nature and a lively sense of humor that she never lost. She loved fun, traveled the world, and made friends wherever she went. She was anchored in her faith like a rock and was the cornerstone of her family. Sharon was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Lydia Society, the Altar Guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. For many years, she spent winters in Florida with her husband, where she was active in the ladies quilting group at Woodland Lutheran Campground. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, adoring great-grandmother, dear aunt, and committed friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband; three sons: Dr. Jay Binder, Michael James Binder, and Curtis Jon (Barbara) Binder; five grandchildren: Hollina (Scott Segally) Binder, Michael Andrew Binder, Seth (Melissa) Binder, Matthew Binder, and Rachel (Jake Thompson) Binder; four great-grandchildren: Ethan, Alexander, Avery, and Lincoln, and another one on the way; and many other loving family members and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don (Gayle) Bell.
Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating. There will be additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Trinity. Sharon will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com