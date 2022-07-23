Sharon R. (nee Bell) Binder

HOBART - Sharon Rae (nee Bell) Binder, age 86, of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on August 19, 1935 in Gary, Indiana to the late Eldo and Louise M. (nee Niksch) Bell. She married William Henry (Bill) Binder on September 18, 1955 in Hobart and spent 66 wonderful years together. She had an adventurous nature and a lively sense of humor that she never lost. She loved fun, traveled the world, and made friends wherever she went. She was anchored in her faith like a rock and was the cornerstone of her family. Sharon was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Lydia Society, the Altar Guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. For many years, she spent winters in Florida with her husband, where she was active in the ladies quilting group at Woodland Lutheran Campground. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother, adoring great-grandmother, dear aunt, and committed friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.