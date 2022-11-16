Dec. 18, 1945 - Nov. 1, 2022

MUNSTER - Sharon Repay Kemp age 76, longtime Munster resident, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family's home on Monday November 1, 2022.

Sharon was born in East Chicago, Indiana to loving parents Joseph and Rosemarie (Cesare) Wach on December 18, 1945. Sharon grew up surrounded by the love of her family in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Morton High School and later got her Nursing Degree from Purdue University Calumet. She started her work life as a teacher. Later, she became a small business owner with her stained-glass studio in Valparaiso. Her final occupation was as an ICU nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital in East Chicago for many years before her retirement.

Sharon had numerous hobbies. She was an avid fisherwoman. She was an excellent cook. Her cooking skills were only dwarfed by her artistic talents. She created beautiful watercolors for many years even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Sharon was very close with her mother Rosemarie. She made sure that she was well taken care of until she passed at age 101 . The two never missed an opportunity to laugh about life. When her grandchildren, Susanna and Robby, were born they became the light of her life.

Sharon is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Robert Kemp and Kimberly Chaney; her grandchildren: Robert "Robby" Kemp, and Susanna Kemp; her brother: Joseph (Judi) Repay and his children.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph Wach and Rosemarie (Wach) Repay; her step-father: Walter Repay; and her son Sean Kemp.

There will be a remembrance held in her honor at Conley Funeral Home 116 W Pierce Street Elburn, Illinois on November 20th from 2 to 4. Some of her artwork will be displayed. There will be a webcast for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Tributes may also be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook page.