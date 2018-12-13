VALPARAISO, IN - Sharon Ronneau Douglas, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born on July 19, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Arthur and Genevieve (Tuton) Ronneau. In 1956 she graduated from Valparaiso High School followed by graduation from Ball State University in 1960. She was a fourth-grade teacher at Hayes Leonard and substitute teacher in the Hobart School System. She was a member and sacristan of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the Delta Theta Tau sorority for sixty years, she was also a member of the Oasis Club, a Eucharistic minister, and assisted with funeral luncheons and was active in many other committees. On July 9, 1960 she married Herbert Douglas, who survives, in Valparaiso. Also surviving are her children Michael Douglas (Rohini) of Toronto, Canada, Carol Jane Douglas of Valparaiso, Libby Douglas (Matt Arnold) of Valparaiso, Kate Douglas of Chicago, five grandchildren Jack, Mary Kate, Harry, Charlie, and Beatrice, two brothers Gerald and Jack (Carol) Ronneau both of Valparaiso. Sharon was an upbeat and loving person - she brought joy to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 17, 2018 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso, IN from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Visitation will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison, Valparaiso, IN on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Agnes Senior Center, 1858 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.