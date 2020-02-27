Sharon Russell-Klimowicz

CROWN POINT, IN - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Sharon Russell-Klimowicz, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, who passed away on February 23, 2020. She worked for and retired from Ford Motor Company, where she met the love of her life. Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son Johnny Russell; parents Marcella and Eugene Hart; brothers Gary and Keith Hart; sisters Brenda Thomas and Debbie Rogers. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Fred; children Nicole Johnsen and Noel Russell; grandchildren Shay Russell, Courtney Hargis and Alex Russell; great-grandchildren Lola, Urijah, and Xander whom she adored. She loved her fur baby Thor.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com