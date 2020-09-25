Sharon Self

Sharon M. (Waddell) Self
NASHVILLE, TN - Sharon M. (Waddell) Self, 50, of Nashville, TN, passed away September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Cheryll Hirlston. Survived by father, Larry (Mary) Waddell; children, Thomasena (Michael) Wilson, Damien Nunez and Corina (Ryan) McCance; sisters, Cindy Joganic (Nikko, Asia, Gauge, Jade), Michele Ellis and Nicole (Evan) Shelbourne; and a brother, Doug Waddell.
A private memorial service will be held October 2 and 3, 2020, in her birthplace of Northwest Indiana.
