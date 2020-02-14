SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sharon Walker, age 82, of Schererville, passed away surrounded by her family on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving sons: William (Pam) Walker and Michael (Denise) Walker; loving grandchildren: William Walker Jr., Sara (Jason) Quanstrom, Michael Walker Jr., Samantha (Dustin) Eisele, Eric Walker, and Katherine Walker; great granddaughters: Kennedy and Camryn Quanstrom. Sharon enjoyed gardening, painting, and owning and running the Maple Manor apartment buildings.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A service will be held DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (meet by the office), 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) in her loving memory. Please visit www.burnskish.com.