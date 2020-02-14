Sharon Walker

Sharon Walker

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Walker

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sharon Walker, age 82, of Schererville, passed away surrounded by her family on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving sons: William (Pam) Walker and Michael (Denise) Walker; loving grandchildren: William Walker Jr., Sara (Jason) Quanstrom, Michael Walker Jr., Samantha (Dustin) Eisele, Eric Walker, and Katherine Walker; great granddaughters: Kennedy and Camryn Quanstrom. Sharon enjoyed gardening, painting, and owning and running the Maple Manor apartment buildings.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A service will be held DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (meet by the office), 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) in her loving memory. Please visit www.burnskish.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts