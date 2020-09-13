 Skip to main content
Sharon Winegarden

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sharon Winegarden, age 66, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Michael Winegarden; children: Patricia (Frank) Marple and John Shores; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Marple, Jaclyn (Wilmert) Mancia, and Hunter Marple; great-grandchild, Lincoln Mancia; sisters: Donna Pearson and Barbara (Jason) Sieloff. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Mabel Pearson; and brother, Jack Pearson.

Sharon was formerly employed as an Assistant Manager at American Sales.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville.

Leave a message or share a memory on Sharon's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.

