Nov. 3, 1936 - July 17, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Sharron K. Tarbutton (Millsap), age 84, of Lake Station, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born and raised in Menlo, KS on November 3, 1936 to the late Melvin and Marie Moss.

She retired from Republic Steel as a Crane Operator after 23 years of employment, then worked as a bartender at Ray's Lanes in Lake Station for 23 years. She liked arts and crafts, and especially loved ceramics. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing and going to the boats to gamble.

Sharron is survived by five sons: Mike Millsap, Sr. of Portage, Steve (Karin) Millsap, Sr. of Hobart, Jimmy (Linda) Millsap, Sr. of Lake Station, Glenn Millsap, Jr. of Portage, Mark Millsap of Lake Station; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; fur babies: Lily, Precious; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kathy Millsap; brother, Tommy Moss, Sr.; father, Melvin Moss; and mother, Marie Englehart.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL.