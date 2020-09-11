× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharyn Rankin

MUNSTER, IN — Sharyn Rankin passed away on September 4, 2020, in Munster.

She is survived by her sons, Gregg (Danielle) Hertzlieb and Steve Herzlieb; her brother, Jan (Dianne) Wezgrai; her sister, Lynellyn Miller; and her grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Herzlieb. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and John Wezgrai; her husband, Robert Rankin; and her sister, Deanna Richwalski.

Sharyn was a prominent Northwest Indiana entrepreneur who contributed to the community and local economy through her successful career in industrial real estate. Particularly, Sharyn was instrumental to the development of R&R Industrial Park, commonly known as "Pullman" in Hammond, IN. Sharyn enjoyed spending time at her lake property in Warsaw, IN, and her farm in Spencer, OH. Sharyn also enjoyed showing award-winning dairy cows with her partner, Richard Indoe. She is fondly remembered by many through her business and personal relationships.

At the request of the deceased, no services will be held. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sharyn's honor to the St. Labre Indian School Educational Association, Inc. in Ashland, Montana (stlabre.org). Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.