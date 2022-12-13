VALPARAISO, IN - Shaun Alexander Shifflett, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born in Harrisonburg, VA on October 21, 1962. He grew up in Falls Church, VA and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. He was then a Deputy Sheriff for Fairfax County for eight years. In 1999, he married his best friend, Kate (Katy) Carroll. In 2001, they moved to Valparaiso, IN. Shaun was currently employed by the City of Valparaiso at the Utilities since 2007, first starting in Customer Service and recently as their Water Systems and Program Administrator. For over 11 years, Shaun coached his 3 boys and many kids in the community in soccer, basketball, and mostly baseball at Valpo Americans, where he was a board member for several years. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader and helper for two of his sons. He was a member of Valparaiso First United Methodist Church for 18 years where he proudly served as a Children's Sunday School Teacher and an Usher. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins Fan. His favorite thing to do was watch his boys' sporting events and in the end, spending time with them and his first grandson. He fought a long, tough, and courageous battle with cancer. He was our HERO. He valued family and friends, for which he had many.